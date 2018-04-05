Salmon-Topped Salad with Strawberries

Rating: Unrated

Talk about a salad recipe that satisfies! This spinach salad is topped with a salmon filet seasoned with a soy and garlic mixture and served with a creamy strawberry rosemary sauce. It creates a salmon salad unlike any you've had before and in only 30 minutes!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Scott Little

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins at 450°
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper or foil; set aside.

  • For Rosemary-Strawberry Sauce, in a blender or food processor combine 1 cup strawberries, mayonnaise, rosemary, cinnamon, and cloves. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

  • In a small bowl combine soy sauce, oil, and garlic. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Place fish in the prepared baking pan; brush with soy mixture. Bake for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

  • Divide spinach among dinner plates. Top with fish and chopped strawberries. Drizzle with desired amount of sauce. Pass remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; total fat 41g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 18g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 791mg; potassium 605mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 4g; sugar 5g; protein 27g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 5442IU; vitamin c 91mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 4mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 4mg.
Reviews

