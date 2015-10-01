Salmon Patties with Parsley Mayo
Here's a brilliant salmon recipe that will inspire even fish recipe-avoiders to enjoy the healthy fish option. The panko-coated salmon patties resemble burgers when you stuff them between buns and serve with parsley mayo.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine salmon, bread crumbs, sweet pepper, green onions, egg, 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise, and the mustard. Shape into eight 2 1/2-inch patties (about 1/3 cup each).
Coat a very large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add patties and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until browned. Coat patty tops with nonstick cooking spray; turn. Cook 4 to 5 minutes more or until browned and cooked through (160ºF.).
For parsley mayo, in a small bowl stir together the remaining mayonnaise, parsley, lemon juice, and hot sauce. Serve patties with parsley mayo.