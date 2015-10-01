Salmon Patties with Parsley Mayo

Rating: Unrated I had a hard time keeping the patties from falling apart especially when turning. Any suggestions?

Rating: Unrated All of my nonstick skillet instructions say not to use nonstick cooking spray. Could you suggest an appropriate amount of oil?

Rating: Unrated I had a hard time keeping the patties together especially when turning them over? Any suggestions. Otherwise, they delicious!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated These are the easiest Salmon Patties to make. Absolutely wonderful. The bit of hot pepper sauce in the Real Mayonnaise (never replace Salad Dressing for Mayo) makes this great! Recommend you make your Parsley Mayo in advance so it has time to meld the flavors of the fresh Lemon Juice, Hot pepper sauce and Fresh parsley.