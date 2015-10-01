Salmon Patties with Parsley Mayo

Rating: 4.78 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a brilliant salmon recipe that will inspire even fish recipe-avoiders to enjoy the healthy fish option. The panko-coated salmon patties resemble burgers when you stuff them between buns and serve with parsley mayo.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine salmon, bread crumbs, sweet pepper, green onions, egg, 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise, and the mustard. Shape into eight 2 1/2-inch patties (about 1/3 cup each).

    Advertisement

  • Coat a very large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add patties and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until browned. Coat patty tops with nonstick cooking spray; turn. Cook 4 to 5 minutes more or until browned and cooked through (160ºF.).

  • For parsley mayo, in a small bowl stir together the remaining mayonnaise, parsley, lemon juice, and hot sauce. Serve patties with parsley mayo.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; 33 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 19 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 99 mg cholesterol; 852 mg sodium. 125 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1063 IU vitamin a; 32 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (5)

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Lora Gable
Rating: Unrated
01/25/2016
I had a hard time keeping the patties from falling apart especially when turning. Any suggestions?
Alvin Chanon
Rating: Unrated
09/20/2015
All of my nonstick skillet instructions say not to use nonstick cooking spray. Could you suggest an appropriate amount of oil?
Lora Gable
Rating: Unrated
01/25/2016
I had a hard time keeping the patties together especially when turning them over? Any suggestions. Otherwise, they delicious!
Advertisement
Sharon
Rating: Unrated
10/28/2015
These are the easiest Salmon Patties to make.  Absolutely wonderful.  The bit of hot pepper sauce in the Real Mayonnaise (never replace Salad Dressing for Mayo) makes this great!  Recommend you make your Parsley Mayo in advance so it has time to meld the flavors of the fresh Lemon Juice, Hot pepper sauce and Fresh parsley.
Lora Gable
Rating: Unrated
01/25/2016
I had a hard time keeping the patties together, especially when turning. Any suggestions?
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019