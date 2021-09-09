Salbutes
These open-face salbutes, are a more weeknight-friendly version of pibil, a commonly-eaten dish of the southwest region of Mexico.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
280 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 59mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 4g; protein 21g; vitamin a 2338.4IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 77.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 139mg; potassium 584mg; calcium 76mg; iron 1.8mg.