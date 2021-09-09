Salbutes

Rating: Unrated

These open-face salbutes, are a more weeknight-friendly version of pibil, a commonly-eaten dish of the southwest region of Mexico.

By Mely Martinez
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

35 mins
6
  • In a medium saucepan heat 2 cups water. Once boiling, remove from heat. Add onion. Stir and let sit 2 minutes; drain.

  • Place onion in a glass bowl. Add vinegar, oregano, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. (Refrigerate pickled red onions up to 2 weeks.)

  • Place turkey in a bowl and season with garlic powder, onion powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Mix well.

  • In a large frying pan heat oil over medium. Once hot, place two tortillas at a time into the oil to lightly fry them. As you work, transfer tortillas to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

  • To assemble salbutes, top tortillas with lettuce, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado. Add pickled onions and, if you like, serve with red salsa. Serves 6.

280 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 59mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 4g; protein 21g; vitamin a 2338.4IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 77.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 139mg; potassium 584mg; calcium 76mg; iron 1.8mg.
