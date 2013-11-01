Salami Chips with Grainy Mustard Dip
Sour cream, mayonnaise, Dijon-style mustard, and grainy mustard are all you need to whip up this tangy dressing to go alongside crispy salami chips.
Ingredients
Directions
For the Grainy Mustard dip, in a small serving bowl stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, Dijon-style mustard, and grainy mustard. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate about 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 15x10x1-inch baking pans with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set 2 oven racks at the center-most positions.
Lay the salami slices out in a single layer in the baking pans. Bake until they are evenly browned and rigid, about 15 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain and cool. The salami will crisp further as it cools.
Arrange the salami chips in a bowl or on a plate, with the dip alongside.
Cooking times:
If you have thicker slices of salami, bake your chips a minute longer. Thinner chips? Reduce cooking time by a minute.
Storage:
Place salami chips in an airtight container. Cover and chill dip and chips up to 3 days, if desired.