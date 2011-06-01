Watermelon Salad
Rich, tangy, and a little bit salty, crumbled feta cheese adds depth of flavor to this incredibly creative fruit salad. When buying watermelon, look for those that are symmetrical, with no flattened sides. The rind should be dull, not shiny, and just barely yield to pressure.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Process 6 cups cubed watermelon (about 3 1/2 pounds whole watermelon) in a food processor; strain to remove seeds and pulp.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
92 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 16g; protein 3g; vitamin a 728.9IU; vitamin c 22.4mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 68mg; potassium 237mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 0.4mg.