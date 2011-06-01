Watermelon Salad

Rich, tangy, and a little bit salty, crumbled feta cheese adds depth of flavor to this incredibly creative fruit salad. When buying watermelon, look for those that are symmetrical, with no flattened sides. The rind should be dull, not shiny, and just barely yield to pressure.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

25 mins
3 hrs
3 hrs 25 mins
9
Ingredients

Directions

  • in a medium saucepan sprinkle gelatin over watermelon juice. Allow to stand 5 minutes. Cook and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Stir in grape juice and lemon peel.

  • With a ladle or cup transfer half of the watermelon juice mixture to a 2-quart square baking dish. Cover and refrigerate about 1-1/2 hours, or until thickened to the texture of egg whites (keep remaining watermelon juice mixture at room temperature). Add fruit. Carefully spoon remaining watermelon juice over set mixture. Cover and refrigerate 1-1/2 hours more or until all layers are set.

  • Top with feta and mint leaves before serving. Makes 9 servings.

Process 6 cups cubed watermelon (about 3 1/2 pounds whole watermelon) in a food processor; strain to remove seeds and pulp.

92 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 16g; protein 3g; vitamin a 728.9IU; vitamin c 22.4mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 68mg; potassium 237mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 0.4mg.
