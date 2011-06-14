Tomato Salad with Pickled Red Onions

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 6 Ratings

Summer-fresh tomatoes are amazingly flavorful on their own, but this recipe takes them beyond the basic with the addition of Pickled Red Onions and crumbled cheese. It's a sensational side dish perfect for al fresco meals.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
3 hrs to 1 day
cook:
20 mins
Yield:
4 side-dish servings
Nutrition Info
Tomato Salad with Pickled Red Onions

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, bring balsamic vinegar to boiling. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until reduced to 1/3 cup. Let cool.

  • Arrange tomato slices on four salad plates. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with the olive oil. Drizzle the reduced balsamic vinegar over tomatoes. Sprinkle tomatoes with Pickled Red Onions and crumbled ricotta salata cheese. Top with basil leaves. Serve immediately. Makes 4 side-dish servings.

Nutrition Facts (Tomato Salad with Pickled Red Onions)

Per Serving:
487 calories; total fat 34g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 656mg; carbohydrates 31g; fiber 4g; protein 8g.

Pickled Red Onions

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, cook thin wedges red onion in lightly salted boiling water for 45 seconds; drain. In a medium bowl, combine the red onion, cold water, rice vinegar, garlic, and cumin seeds. Cover and chill for 3 to 24 hours. Drain before using.

Reviews

