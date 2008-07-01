Tomato and Red Onion Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 24 Ratings

Choose a variety of heirloom and farmstead tomatoes for this recipe. Prepare them whole, sliced, and cut in wedges to make a colorful salad.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium bowl combine 4 cups ice cold water and 2 teaspoons salt; stir to dissolve salt. Add onion slices; stir to separate rings. Let stand 20 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for Sweet-Sour Dressing, in small bowl whisk together vinegar, sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground black pepper. In extra-large bowl combine tomatoes and drained onions. Add dressing; gently toss to coat. Let stand 5 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 401 mg sodium. 613 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 2 g protein; 1944 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/16/2020