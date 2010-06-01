Summer Vegetable Potato Salad
For a light and refreshing side dish swap for mayo-laden potato salad, try this vegetable-rich, vinaigrette-topped summer salad recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan cook potatoes, covered, in enough boiling salted water to cover for 5 minutes or until just tender. Drain and cool. Cut corn from cobs. On a large serving platter arrange potatoes and tomatoes. Sprinkle with corn and the 1/4 cup basil.Advertisement
For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and shake well. Pour dressing over potato mixture. Sprinkle salad with feta cheese and basil leaves.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
163 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 195 mg sodium. 422 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;