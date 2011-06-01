Potato-Cauliflower Salad

Rating: 3.8 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 25 Ratings

Sharp, tangy, and a little bit smoky, this stellar potato salad -- featuring crisp bacon and blue cheese -- is more than just the usual picnic fare. The addition of nutrient-rich cauliflower makes this one unforgettable summer side dish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange potatoes in a single layer on clean white paper towels in the microwave. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 5 minutes. Turn potatoes; microwave on high about 3 minutes more or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Place cauliflower and the water in a 1-1/2-quart microwave-safe casserole. Microwave on high for 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring once. Drain. Cool slightly.

  • In a large serving bowl combine potatoes, cauliflower, onion, and celery. In a small bowl stir together dip, lemon juice, and salad oil; gently toss with potato mixture and fold in blue cheese. Chill for 1 to 24 hours. Just before serving, top with parsley, bacon, breadsticks, sea salt, and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 299 mg sodium. 586 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 5 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019