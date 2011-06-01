Potato-Cauliflower Salad
Sharp, tangy, and a little bit smoky, this stellar potato salad -- featuring crisp bacon and blue cheese -- is more than just the usual picnic fare. The addition of nutrient-rich cauliflower makes this one unforgettable summer side dish.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Arrange potatoes in a single layer on clean white paper towels in the microwave. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 5 minutes. Turn potatoes; microwave on high about 3 minutes more or until tender.Advertisement
-
Place cauliflower and the water in a 1-1/2-quart microwave-safe casserole. Microwave on high for 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring once. Drain. Cool slightly.
-
In a large serving bowl combine potatoes, cauliflower, onion, and celery. In a small bowl stir together dip, lemon juice, and salad oil; gently toss with potato mixture and fold in blue cheese. Chill for 1 to 24 hours. Just before serving, top with parsley, bacon, breadsticks, sea salt, and pepper.