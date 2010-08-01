Peach and Blackberry Slaw

Rating: 4.08 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 36 Ratings

This summer side is a cross between a salad and slaw. The peaches and berries add a touch of sweetness to balance the tangy herb dressing.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together vinegar, olive oil, sugar, and the 1 tablespoon chives. Season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside.

  • Shred cabbage and place in a large bowl. Halve, pit, and thinly slice peaches; add to bowl with cabbage. Gently toss to combine. Drizzle with about half of the dressing; toss to coat. Top with blackberries and crumbled cheese. Sprinkle with herbs; pass remaining dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 116 mg sodium. 365 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

