Green Bean Salad

Rating: 3.5 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 15 Ratings

Lime juice and parsley add flavor to this bean salad, while green onions and celery add a pleasing crunch. It all combines for a fresh and healthy recipe that's perfect for serving alongside grilled meats or fish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
stand:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 2-quart microwave-safe dish add green beans and 2 tablespoons water. Cover and microwave on 100% power (high) for 5 minutes or until tender, stirring halfway. Drain; rinse with cold water and drain again. Transfer to serving dish. Toss with parsley, green onions, celery, oil, and juice. If desired, cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • To serve, sprinkle with salt and pepper; squeeze lime wedges over top. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 2g; protein 2g; vitamin a 1166.2IU; vitamin c 21.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 48.4mcg; sodium 134mg; potassium 296mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 1.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/14/2021