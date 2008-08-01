Gazpacho Shrimp Salad

Rating: 4.38 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 13 Ratings

This salad main dish recipe combines jumbo shrimp, vegetables, and croutons, tossed in a delicious roasted red pepper and tomato dressing.

Advertisement

Gazpacho Shrimp Salad

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein. Fill large skillet 1/2 full with lightly salted water; bring to boiling. Add shrimp. Cook, uncovered, 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat. Let shrimp sit in water for 1 to 2 minutes or until opaque. Remove with slotted spoon; set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare Red Pepper-Tomato Dressing. In large bowl toss together vegetables. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Divide dressing among 6 bowls. Top with vegetables, shrimp, croutons, and parsley. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Gazpacho Shrimp Salad)

Per Serving:
285 calories; 14 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 115 mg cholesterol; 371 mg sodium. 689 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 19 g protein; 1701 IU vitamin a; 140 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Red Pepper-Tomato Dressing

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain roasted red sweet peppers. In blender combine peppers, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, garlic, and smoked paprika. Cover and blend until very smooth. Season with remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, salt, and pepper.

    Advertisement

Reviews

13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019