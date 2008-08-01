Gazpacho Shrimp Salad
This salad main dish recipe combines jumbo shrimp, vegetables, and croutons, tossed in a delicious roasted red pepper and tomato dressing.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein. Fill large skillet 1/2 full with lightly salted water; bring to boiling. Add shrimp. Cook, uncovered, 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat. Let shrimp sit in water for 1 to 2 minutes or until opaque. Remove with slotted spoon; set aside to cool.
Prepare Red Pepper-Tomato Dressing. In large bowl toss together vegetables. Season with salt and pepper.
Divide dressing among 6 bowls. Top with vegetables, shrimp, croutons, and parsley. Makes 6 servings.
Red Pepper-Tomato Dressing
Ingredients
Directions
Drain roasted red sweet peppers. In blender combine peppers, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, garlic, and smoked paprika. Cover and blend until very smooth. Season with remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, salt, and pepper.