Deli-Style Pasta Salad

Rating: 3.79 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 28 Ratings

This meatless main dish salad is ready to eat in less than 25 minutes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook pasta according to package directions, except omit any salt and oil. Add broccoli and carrot the last 3 minutes of cooking; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, in a screw-top jar combine the vinegar, oil, Italian seasoning, mustard, black pepper, and garlic powder. Cover and shake well. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine the pasta mixture and sweet pepper. Shake dressing. Pour the dressing over pasta mixture; toss gently to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 30 mg cholesterol; 315 mg sodium. 41 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 13 g protein; 1494 RE vitamin a; 84 mg vitamin c; 141 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/30/2020