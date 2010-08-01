Chickpea Salad with Grilled Pita
Grilled pita bread is served with chickpeas, tomatoes, feta, mint, and a delicious homemade dressing.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine beans, tomatoes, feta, and mint. In a screw-top jar combine vinegar, oil, sugar, and pepper; cover and shake well. Pour over salad mixture; set aside.
Grill pita bread rounds on an indoor grill or the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium heat until warm and toasted. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
454 calories; 22 g total fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 878 mg sodium. 49 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 17 g protein;