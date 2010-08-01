Chickpea Salad with Grilled Pita

Rating: 3.36 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5
  • 28 Ratings

Grilled pita bread is served with chickpeas, tomatoes, feta, mint, and a delicious homemade dressing.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine beans, tomatoes, feta, and mint. In a screw-top jar combine vinegar, oil, sugar, and pepper; cover and shake well. Pour over salad mixture; set aside.

  • Grill pita bread rounds on an indoor grill or the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium heat until warm and toasted. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; 22 g total fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 878 mg sodium. 49 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 17 g protein;

Reviews

