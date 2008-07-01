Butter Lettuce Salad
Velvety creme fraiche adds a delicate tang to the dressing in this delicious salad recipe. Prepare in less than 30 minutes from start to finish.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For dressing, on a cutting board finely chop garlic. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and rub with side of a knife to form a paste. Transfer paste to a small glass bowl. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon salt and the lemon juice; let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in crème fraîche and whipping cream. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.Advertisement
-
Place green beans in a large pan of rapidly boiling, lightly salted water. Cook, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until just tender. Drain beans and place in bowl of lightly salted ice water to chill quickly. Let sit for 3 to 5 minutes or until cold; drain.
-
Arrange lettuce, green beans, and cucumbers on a platter. Season with salt and black pepper. Lightly toss with dressing and chives. Pass additional dressing.
*Tip:
If cucumber peel is waxed or thick, peel before slicing.