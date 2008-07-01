Butter Lettuce Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Velvety creme fraiche adds a delicate tang to the dressing in this delicious salad recipe. Prepare in less than 30 minutes from start to finish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, on a cutting board finely chop garlic. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and rub with side of a knife to form a paste. Transfer paste to a small glass bowl. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon salt and the lemon juice; let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in crème fraîche and whipping cream. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Place green beans in a large pan of rapidly boiling, lightly salted water. Cook, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until just tender. Drain beans and place in bowl of lightly salted ice water to chill quickly. Let sit for 3 to 5 minutes or until cold; drain.

  • Arrange lettuce, green beans, and cucumbers on a platter. Season with salt and black pepper. Lightly toss with dressing and chives. Pass additional dressing.

*Tip:

If cucumber peel is waxed or thick, peel before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; 13 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 336 mg sodium. 464 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 3936 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019