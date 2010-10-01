Beets and Greens Dinner Salad

Rating: 2 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

If you just want a fresh and easy dinner, this beet salad is hearty enough to qualify. Pair it with toasted baguette slices to make a satisfying meal.

  • Place whole beets (greens trimmed) in a casserole dish with vinegar, sugar, and the water. Microwave, covered, on 100 percent power (high) for 9 to 12 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Trim stem and slip off skins. Slice beets; reserve cooking liquid.

  • While beets are in microwave, prepare toast. Preheat broiler. Spread baguette slices with cheese. Broil 4 inches from the heat for 3 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread edges are toasted; set aside.

  • For dressing, whisk oil, salt, and pepper into reserved cooking liquid. In a large bowl toss beets, salad greens, and cranberries with dressing. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds; pass toast.

Per Serving:
581 calories; 24 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 1070 mg sodium. 696 mg potassium; 74 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1409 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 294 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 182 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

