Beet, Carrot & Apple Salad

Rating: 3.74 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 31 Ratings

This gorgeous, colorful slaw bursts with good-for-you ingredients, and weighs in at a mere 118 calories per serving. When prepping beets, wear disposable gloves and an apron to prevent beet juice from staining your fingers and clothes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the orange zest and juice, lime zest and juice, and vinegar. Slowly whisk in the olive oil, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • In the same bowl, layer beets, carrots, apple, and turnip. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Toss salad right before serving, then top with parsley leaves.

  • To cut matchsticks Use a mandolin or a food processor that has either a julienne blade or large shredding blade.

Tips

Prepare, cover, and refrigerated dressing up to 3 days. Cut vegetables, then cover and store each vegetable separately, up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 87 mg sodium. 184 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1992 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

