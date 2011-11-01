Beet, Carrot & Apple Salad
This gorgeous, colorful slaw bursts with good-for-you ingredients, and weighs in at a mere 118 calories per serving. When prepping beets, wear disposable gloves and an apron to prevent beet juice from staining your fingers and clothes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl, combine the orange zest and juice, lime zest and juice, and vinegar. Slowly whisk in the olive oil, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
-
In the same bowl, layer beets, carrots, apple, and turnip. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Toss salad right before serving, then top with parsley leaves.
-
To cut matchsticks Use a mandolin or a food processor that has either a julienne blade or large shredding blade.
Tips
Prepare, cover, and refrigerated dressing up to 3 days. Cut vegetables, then cover and store each vegetable separately, up to 24 hours.