Basil-Tomato Salad

Rating: 3.71 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 17 Ratings

The flavors of pesto mix and mingle into a salad. For a meal, serve with chicken or fish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins at 425°
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Basil-Tomato Salad

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Lemon Vinaigrette; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Split baguette in half horizontally. In small bowl combine olive oil and garlic. Brush onto cut sides of baguette. Cut each bread piece lengthwise into 3 or 4 breadsticks. Place on baking sheet. Bake 3 to 5 minutes or until toasted. Transfer to wire rack; cool.

  • In large bowl combine lettuce and basil. In 3- to 4-quart glass canister or desired container layer greens, tomatoes, pine nuts, and cheese . Serve with breadsticks and Lemon Vinaigrette. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Basil-Tomato Salad)

Per Serving:
449 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 20g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 502mg; potassium 445mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 3g; sugar 4g; protein 13g; vitamin a 4227IU; vitamin c 25mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 97mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 4mg.

Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Directions

  • In small screw-top jar combine olive oil, finely shredded lemon peel, lemon juice, garlic, sugar, salt, and ground black pepper. Cover; shake well.

