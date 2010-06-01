Classic Chopped Salad
Crisp and colorful fresh vegetables combine in this delicious chopped salad. This easy salad recipe gets topped off with creamy avocado and crunchy bacon to make it truly restaurant-worthy. Make the homemade dressing recipe up to three days in advance to give the garlic and lemon flavors time to develop.
Ingredients
Directions
*
Créme fraiche is a French cultured cream that has a higher fat content than traditional sour cream. Look for it in the same part of the dairy section as sour cream in your local grocery store.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
175 calories; 13 g total fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 330 mg sodium. 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g protein;