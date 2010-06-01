Classic Chopped Salad

For dressing, peel garlic, split lengthwise, and remove any green germ or interior sprout. Finely chop the garlic and mix with a generous sprinkling of kosher salt. Hold knife with blade facing away from you; repeatedly rub garlic and salt together with flat of the blade to work it into a fine paste. Transfer mashed garlic to a small bowl. Squeeze lemon over garlic, catching seeds with your fingers. Stir in an additional sprinkling of salt. Allow to stand 10 to 15 minutes so lemon can tame the garlic. Whisk in créme fraiche; season with salt and a few grinds of black pepper. To give flavors time to develop, refrigerate for 1 hour. The dressing keeps in the refrigerator up to 3 days.