Classic Chopped Salad

Rating: 3.93 stars
111 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 11

Crisp and colorful fresh vegetables combine in this delicious chopped salad. This easy salad recipe gets topped off with creamy avocado and crunchy bacon to make it truly restaurant-worthy. Make the homemade dressing recipe up to three days in advance to give the garlic and lemon flavors time to develop.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, peel garlic, split lengthwise, and remove any green germ or interior sprout. Finely chop the garlic and mix with a generous sprinkling of kosher salt. Hold knife with blade facing away from you; repeatedly rub garlic and salt together with flat of the blade to work it into a fine paste. Transfer mashed garlic to a small bowl. Squeeze lemon over garlic, catching seeds with your fingers. Stir in an additional sprinkling of salt. Allow to stand 10 to 15 minutes so lemon can tame the garlic. Whisk in créme fraiche; season with salt and a few grinds of black pepper. To give flavors time to develop, refrigerate for 1 hour. The dressing keeps in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

  • Cut lettuce into bite-size pieces. Cook corn and green beans in a pot of rapidly boiling, lightly salted water for 1 to 3 minutes.

  • In a very large salad bowl combine corn, beans, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and half the chives. Add two or three spoonfuls of dressing and toss gently.

  • Add lettuce to bowl. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and most of the remaining chives. Add an additional drizzle of dressing. Gather vegetables from bottom of the bowl and lift up and over the lettuce. Repeat until ingredients are just mixed, adding additional dressing as necessary to coat. Just before serving, add the avocado and bacon. Top servings with additional chives.

Créme fraiche is a French cultured cream that has a higher fat content than traditional sour cream. Look for it in the same part of the dairy section as sour cream in your local grocery store.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; 13 g total fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 330 mg sodium. 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g protein;

Reviews (1)

Janet
Rating: Unrated
08/03/2013
made numerous times with zero variation to dressing - adding and removing veggies AMAZING fresh and crisp if you follow the directions to a T
