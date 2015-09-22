Sage and Bacon Slow Cooker Stuffing

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Cut down on holiday stress by preparing slow cooker stuffing. Take note: This hazelnut, bread, and bacon stuffing might just steal the show from the entree.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add leeks, celery, and chestnuts; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in sage and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Line a 6-quart slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Place bread cubes and, if desired, bacon in prepared cooker. Add vegetable mixture. Drizzle with enough broth and apple juice to moisten, tossing lightly.

  • Cover and cook on low for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. If desired, gently stir in hazelnuts. If needed, stir in enough additional warmed broth to reach desired consistency

*

To make dry bread cubes, cut fresh bread into 1/2-inch cubes. (18 to 21 bread slices will yield 12 cups cubes). Preheat oven to 300°F. Spread cubes in two 15x10-inch baking pans. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until dry, stirring twice; cool. (Cubes will continue to dry and crisp as they cool.) Or let bread cubes stand, loosely covered, at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours.

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/14/2020