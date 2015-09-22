Sage and Bacon Slow Cooker Stuffing
Cut down on holiday stress by preparing slow cooker stuffing. Take note: This hazelnut, bread, and bacon stuffing might just steal the show from the entree.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*
To make dry bread cubes, cut fresh bread into 1/2-inch cubes. (18 to 21 bread slices will yield 12 cups cubes). Preheat oven to 300°F. Spread cubes in two 15x10-inch baking pans. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until dry, stirring twice; cool. (Cubes will continue to dry and crisp as they cool.) Or let bread cubes stand, loosely covered, at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours.