Saag Paneer

Rinse a 5- to 6-qt. stainless-steel or enamel Dutch oven with water (this will help keep the milk from scorching). Add 2 qt. (8 cups) whole milk and 1 cup half-and-half. Clip a candy thermometer to side of pan. Heat over medium-high 12 to 15 minutes or until mixture reaches 180°F, stirring and scraping bottom of pan with a rubber spatula. Reduce heat to medium-low. Gradually add 1/4 cup lemon juice or white vinegar, stirring gently 1 minute or just until curds form (do not stir too much or curds will become rubbery). Remove from heat. Line a large colander with three layers of 100%-cotton cheesecloth and set over a large bowl. Drain hot milk mixture through colander 30 minutes; discard liquid. Gather edges of cheesecloth and lift curds. Twist ends of cheesecloth and press curds with a rubber spatula to remove excess liquid. Sprinkle curds with 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. salt. Place curds, in cheesecloth. on a plate and shape into a square (it doesn't have to be exact). Fold cheesecloth tightly around curds and top with a second plate. Weight down by adding a pot or a few unopened cans of food to plate. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Remove cheesecloth and use paneer immediately, or store in refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.