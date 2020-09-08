Saag Paneer

Rating: Unrated

Saag is the Hindi term for leafy greens. This recipe uses spinach, but mustard greens and collard greens are commonly used too. For a vegan version, swap the paneer cheese for firm tofu.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Saag Paneer

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven heat ghee over medium. Add Paneer, half at a time, and cook 6 minutes or until browned, turning occasionally. Remove from pan.

  • In Dutch oven cook onion, ginger, and garlic over medium heat 4 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Stir in Masala. Add spinach, stirring until wilted and any excess water is evaporated. Stir in cream. Bring to boiling. Boil gently 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in paneer and salt.

  • If desired, serve with lemon wedges and naan

Pressed Tofu

Drain a 14- to 16-oz. pkg. extra-firm water-packed tofu. Fold two paper towels into quarters. On a plate layer tofu between paper towels. Weight it down by placing a second plate on top and adding a pot or a few unopened cans of food to the plate. Let stand 30 minutes, replacing paper towels if they get completely wet.

Nutrition Facts (Saag Paneer)

Per Serving:
425 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 19g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 566mg; potassium 295mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 18g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 7365IU; vitamin c 28mg; calcium 321mg; iron 3mg.

Paneer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse a 5- to 6-qt. stainless-steel or enamel Dutch oven with water (this will help keep the milk from scorching). Add 2 qt. (8 cups) whole milk and 1 cup half-and-half. Clip a candy thermometer to side of pan. Heat over medium-high 12 to 15 minutes or until mixture reaches 180°F, stirring and scraping bottom of pan with a rubber spatula. Reduce heat to medium-low. Gradually add 1/4 cup lemon juice or white vinegar, stirring gently 1 minute or just until curds form (do not stir too much or curds will become rubbery). Remove from heat. Line a large colander with three layers of 100%-cotton cheesecloth and set over a large bowl. Drain hot milk mixture through colander 30 minutes; discard liquid. Gather edges of cheesecloth and lift curds. Twist ends of cheesecloth and press curds with a rubber spatula to remove excess liquid. Sprinkle curds with 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. salt. Place curds, in cheesecloth. on a plate and shape into a square (it doesn't have to be exact). Fold cheesecloth tightly around curds and top with a second plate. Weight down by adding a pot or a few unopened cans of food to plate. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Remove cheesecloth and use paneer immediately, or store in refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.

Masala

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a 10-inch dry skillet over medium. Add spices. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant, shaking skillet occasionally. Cool slightly. Finely grind in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle. Store at room temperature up to 3 months. Makes about 6 Tbsp.

Reviews

