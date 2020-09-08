Saag Paneer
Saag is the Hindi term for leafy greens. This recipe uses spinach, but mustard greens and collard greens are commonly used too. For a vegan version, swap the paneer cheese for firm tofu.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Pressed Tofu
Drain a 14- to 16-oz. pkg. extra-firm water-packed tofu. Fold two paper towels into quarters. On a plate layer tofu between paper towels. Weight it down by placing a second plate on top and adding a pot or a few unopened cans of food to the plate. Let stand 30 minutes, replacing paper towels if they get completely wet.
Nutrition Facts (Saag Paneer)
Per Serving:
425 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 19g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 566mg; potassium 295mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 18g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 7365IU; vitamin c 28mg; calcium 321mg; iron 3mg.