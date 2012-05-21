Rosy Beet Risotto

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place beets in the center of 18-inch square of heavy foil. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Bring up opposite edges of foil and make a double fold. Fold remaining edges together to enclose the beets, leaving space inside for steam to build. Roast for 75 minutes or until tender. Cool for 30 minutes. Carefully open packet. Remove beets; gently transfer liquid to a measuring cup, adding enough water to equal 1/2 cup. Pour liquid into a medium saucepan. Cut beets into wedges.