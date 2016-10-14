Rosemary-Roasted Chickpeas
These sweet, but not sticky chickpeas boast fresh rosemary and cayenne pepper.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a 15x10-inch baking pan combine garbanzo beans and 1 Tbsp. of the oil. Roast 40 minutes or until brown and crisp, stirring every 10 minutes (beans may burst and pop during roasting).Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine remaining 2 Tbsp. oil and remaining ingredients. Drizzle over warm beans; toss to coat. Cool.
To Store
Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Roast 10 minutes or until crisp; cool.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
117 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 170 mg sodium. 59 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 39 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 23 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;