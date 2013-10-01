Rosemary-Parmesan Bread with Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rather than baking in the oven, this Rosemary-Parmesan Bread with Garlic Butter can be prepared in your slow cooker. After it's baked, broil for the final 5 minutes to add a nice top crust to the savory bread recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl stir together the warm water and yeast; let stand about 10 minutes or until mixture is foamy. Add all-purpose flour, cheese, whole wheat flour, rosemary, and salt to yeast mixture; stir just until combined. Stir with a wooden spoon about 1 minute or until mixture forms a ball. (Dough will be very soft and sticky.) Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.

  • Lightly coat a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Line the bottom of the cooker with parchment paper; coat paper with cooking spray and sprinkle with cornmeal. Turn dough out onto a well floured surface; shape dough into a ball. Place in the center of the prepared cooker.

  • Cover and cook on high-heat setting about 2 hours or until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center registers 200°F, giving the crockery liner a half-turn halfway through cooking, if possible. (Do not lift the lid.)

  • Preheat broiler. Remove bread from cooker; peel off parchment paper. Place bread on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until bread is golden and surface is no longer moist. Transfer to a wire rack. Brush with melted butter; sprinkle with garlic salt. Cool completely before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 283mg; potassium 37mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugarg; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 63IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 27mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
10/11/2017
