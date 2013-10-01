Rosemary-Parmesan Bread with Garlic Butter
Rather than baking in the oven, this Rosemary-Parmesan Bread with Garlic Butter can be prepared in your slow cooker. After it's baked, broil for the final 5 minutes to add a nice top crust to the savory bread recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
104 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 283mg; potassium 37mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugarg; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 63IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 27mg; iron 1mg.