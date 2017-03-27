Rosemary-Grapefruit Gin Cocktail
Here's our sweet-tart take on gin and juice. Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice combines with a bit of sugar and gin for a sophisticated cocktail recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
To Make Ahead
Prepare syrup as directed in Step 1 and pour into an airtight container. Cover and store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Prepare drinks as directed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
219 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 2 mg sodium. 116 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 312 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;