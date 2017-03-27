Rosemary-Grapefruit Gin Cocktail

Here's our sweet-tart take on gin and juice. Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice combines with a bit of sugar and gin for a sophisticated cocktail recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For rosemary syrup, in a small saucepan bring the sugar and water to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Add the rosemary; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; let cool. Strain syrup through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl.

  • For two drinks, fill a cocktail shaker three-fourths full with ice. Add grapefruit juice, gin and 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 Tbsp.) rosemary syrup. Shake 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into glasses. If desired, serve with rosemary sprigs.

To Make Ahead

Prepare syrup as directed in Step 1 and pour into an airtight container. Cover and store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Prepare drinks as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 2 mg sodium. 116 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 312 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

