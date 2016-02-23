Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Peppers

Rating: 4.43 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 21 Ratings

Weighing down the chicken and peppers gives this dish a deep sear that caramelizes the meat for big-time flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200°F. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch heavy skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place 4 chicken thighs and 8 pepper pieces in a single layer in skillet. Cover with a smaller heavy pan (about 10-inches) or heat-proof dish weighted down with cans. Cook until browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Remove weight; turn chicken and peppers. Sprinkle with half the rosemary. Reduce heat to medium. Return pan and weights. Continue cooking until done (170°F), about 4 minutes more. Transfer chicken and peppers to a baking sheet; cover with foil and keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining oil, chicken, peppers, and rosemary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; 16 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 213 mg cholesterol; 456 mg sodium. 616 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 45 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2562 IU vitamin a; 102 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

