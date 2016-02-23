Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Peppers
Weighing down the chicken and peppers gives this dish a deep sear that caramelizes the meat for big-time flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 200°F. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch heavy skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place 4 chicken thighs and 8 pepper pieces in a single layer in skillet. Cover with a smaller heavy pan (about 10-inches) or heat-proof dish weighted down with cans. Cook until browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove weight; turn chicken and peppers. Sprinkle with half the rosemary. Reduce heat to medium. Return pan and weights. Continue cooking until done (170°F), about 4 minutes more. Transfer chicken and peppers to a baking sheet; cover with foil and keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining oil, chicken, peppers, and rosemary.