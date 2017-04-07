Rosemary & Carrot Ribbon Pappardelle
Extend your pasta dinner by mixing pappardelle with similarly-sized carrot ribbons.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Using a vegetable peeler, cut carrots into flat ribbons. Transfer to a large colander.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile cook pappardelle pasta in lightly salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain in same colander as carrots, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid.
-
In a large skillet, heat hazelnuts, butter, fresh rosemary, and salt over medium heat until bubbling. Add 1/2 cup reserved pasta water and goat cheese, whisking until combined. Add pasta and carrot mixture, tossing gently to coat. Add reserved cooking liquid to thin sauce as desired. Sprinkle with additional chopped toasted hazelnuts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
508 calories; 26 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 453 mg sodium. 452 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11363 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 165 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 309 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;