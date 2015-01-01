Rosemary and Ravioli Chicken Soup

Rating: 4.19 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Hearty potatoes, vegetable ravioli and roasted chicken make this soup taste like you slaved over it all day, but in reality, this dinner takes just 35 minutes start to finish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 6-quart Dutch oven bring vegetable broth and water to boiling over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and rosemary; return to boiling. Reduce heat and cook, covered, 10 minutes. Add ravioli, chicken, and green beans. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 to 7 minutes more or until pasta and potatoes are tender. Stir in butter.

Serving Tip:

Top with fresh basil leaves and cracked black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 1326 mg sodium. 564 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1110 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 184 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

MS12157780
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2017
So easy, even if you use fresh, boneless chicken. I have made this for years and with pork, beef, chicken and Butterball Everyday Turkey Sausage! Any Tortellini also.
cherylroyer830
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2017
This soup is wonderful and very easy to prepare
Kelly Schmitt
Rating: Unrated
07/19/2016
I recommend using butternut squash ravioli!  Delicious!
Katherine Vinson
Rating: Unrated
02/03/2015
Fast, easy - soooo yummy! and very filling!!
Michele Boutin
Rating: Unrated
10/29/2016
it does not say how many ravioli's to use????
Michele Boutin
Rating: Unrated
10/29/2016
how many ravioli's do you use
