Rosemary and Ravioli Chicken Soup
Hearty potatoes, vegetable ravioli and roasted chicken make this soup taste like you slaved over it all day, but in reality, this dinner takes just 35 minutes start to finish.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4- to 6-quart Dutch oven bring vegetable broth and water to boiling over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and rosemary; return to boiling. Reduce heat and cook, covered, 10 minutes. Add ravioli, chicken, and green beans. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 to 7 minutes more or until pasta and potatoes are tender. Stir in butter.Advertisement
Serving Tip:
Top with fresh basil leaves and cracked black pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
362 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 1326 mg sodium. 564 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1110 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 184 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;