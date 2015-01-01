Rosemary and Ravioli Chicken Soup

In a 4- to 6-quart Dutch oven bring vegetable broth and water to boiling over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and rosemary; return to boiling. Reduce heat and cook, covered, 10 minutes. Add ravioli, chicken, and green beans. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 to 7 minutes more or until pasta and potatoes are tender. Stir in butter.