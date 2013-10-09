Rosemary-Almond Cookies

In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 1 cup sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, milk, vanilla bean paste, and almond extract until combined. Beat in the ground almond mixture and as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours or until dough is easy to handle (dough will still be a little soft).