Rosemary-Almond Cookies
Sweet meets savory in this rosemary-almond cookie recipe. Cut into evergreen tree shapes and top off with fresh rosemary sprigs for extra flavor and style points.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small food processor or blender combine 1/2 cup of the sugar, the almonds, and rosemary leaves. Cover and process or blend with on/off pulses until nuts are finely ground (but not oily) and rosemary is pulverized.
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 1 cup sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, milk, vanilla bean paste, and almond extract until combined. Beat in the ground almond mixture and as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours or until dough is easy to handle (dough will still be a little soft).
Preheat oven to 350°F. On a well-floured surface, roll one portion of dough at a time to 1/4 inch thick. Using a 3- to 4-inch tree-shape or scalloped round cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. If desired, press very small rosemary sprigs onto cutouts.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or just until edges are light brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. Using a pastry brush, brush a thin layer of Almond Glaze over each cookie.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Almond Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together the powdered sugar, milk and almond extract. Add additional milk, if necessary, to make a thin glaze.