Rose, Raspberry, and Pistachio Salad

Start your next spring or summer dinner with this garden-fresh salad featuring crunchy greens, juicy raspberries, salty pistachios, and a floral rose vinaigrette.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl combine spinach, raspberries, rose petals, red onion slices, pistachios, and herbs.

  • For dressing: In a screw-top jar combine oil, vinegar, mustard, 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, the sugar, rose water, and a dash salt. Cover; shake well. Pour dressing over salad; toss gently to coat. Top with cheese.

Rose Vinegar:

Place 1/2 cup culinary rose petals or 1/4 cup dried rose petals in a pint jar. In a small saucepan heat 1 cup apple cider vinegar over medium heat until warm. Pour over rose petals; stir gently. Cover jar with plastic wrap; seal with lid. Let stand up to 24 hours before using for best flavor. Strain and store in a cool, dry place up to 1 month. Makes 1 cup.

Make Ahead Tip

Refrigerate the salad and dressing separately in airtight containers up to 24 hours. Add dressing and cheese just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 54 mg sodium. 87 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1001 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

