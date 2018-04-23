Rose, Raspberry, and Pistachio Salad
Start your next spring or summer dinner with this garden-fresh salad featuring crunchy greens, juicy raspberries, salty pistachios, and a floral rose vinaigrette.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In an extra-large bowl combine spinach, raspberries, rose petals, red onion slices, pistachios, and herbs.Advertisement
-
For dressing: In a screw-top jar combine oil, vinegar, mustard, 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, the sugar, rose water, and a dash salt. Cover; shake well. Pour dressing over salad; toss gently to coat. Top with cheese.
Rose Vinegar:
Place 1/2 cup culinary rose petals or 1/4 cup dried rose petals in a pint jar. In a small saucepan heat 1 cup apple cider vinegar over medium heat until warm. Pour over rose petals; stir gently. Cover jar with plastic wrap; seal with lid. Let stand up to 24 hours before using for best flavor. Strain and store in a cool, dry place up to 1 month. Makes 1 cup.
Make Ahead Tip
Refrigerate the salad and dressing separately in airtight containers up to 24 hours. Add dressing and cheese just before serving.