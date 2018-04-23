Rose, Raspberry, and Pistachio Salad

Rose Vinegar:

Place 1/2 cup culinary rose petals or 1/4 cup dried rose petals in a pint jar. In a small saucepan heat 1 cup apple cider vinegar over medium heat until warm. Pour over rose petals; stir gently. Cover jar with plastic wrap; seal with lid. Let stand up to 24 hours before using for best flavor. Strain and store in a cool, dry place up to 1 month. Makes 1 cup.