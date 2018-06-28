Rosé-Poached Peaches
Take your next shortcake or ice cream sundae to the next level with a scoop of pink wine-poached peaches.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan stir together the rose´, sugar, and crushed peppercorns. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Add peaches; stir gently. Return to boiling. Cook, uncovered, 1 minute more. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Chill, covered, up to 3 days.Advertisement
Try It With
Ice Cream: Spoon over vanilla. Toast: Serve over toasted bread smeared with goat cheese.Shortcake: Layer with whipped cream.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
54 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 156 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 246 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;