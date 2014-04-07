Rose Cucumber Cooler

Rating: 3.69 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 16 Ratings

This summer sipper fits right in at any outdoor gathering. It's cool, sweet, and has just the right amount of citrus zing. Nothing beats a rose cocktail in the summer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pitcher combine rosé wine, St. Germain, lemon juice, lemon and cucumber slices. Serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 6 mg sodium. 211 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 14 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 23 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

