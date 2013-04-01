Rose Collins
A dash of bitter Campari tames the perfumed notes of rose in this floral cocktail.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Homemade Sour Mix:
Combine equal parts lemon juice, lime juice and simple syrup.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
267 calories; carbohydrates 42g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 19g; vitamin a 19.3IU; vitamin c 26.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 9.2mcg; sodium 16mg; potassium 82mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.2mg.