Rose Collins

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

A dash of bitter Campari tames the perfumed notes of rose in this floral cocktail.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker combine vodka, sour mix, rose syrup, Campari and ice; shake until chilled about 30 seconds. Double-strain into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with seltzer. Float a thinly sliced lemon wheel sprinkled with a little coarse sugar on top.

*Homemade Sour Mix:

Combine equal parts lemon juice, lime juice and simple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; carbohydrates 42g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 19g; vitamin a 19.3IU; vitamin c 26.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 9.2mcg; sodium 16mg; potassium 82mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.2mg.
