Rose-Candied Almonds
Sweet and spicy all at once, these rose water-scented nuts are the perfect partner to a sparkling wine cocktail--and a sun-drenched patio.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a shallow baking pan with foil; butter foil.Advertisement
In a medium saucepan combine sugar, 2 tablespoons water, and the rose water. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in almonds. Reduce heat to medium; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until syrup thickens slightly, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in salt and cumin seeds. Cook 7 to 8 minutes more or until sugar is caramelized and nuts are glazed, stirring frequently. (Caution: Mixture will be very hot.)
Spread nuts in a single layer in prepared pan. Sprinkle with rose petals; let cool. Break apart to serve. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.
*To Toast Almonds
Arrange almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in a 350°F oven 5 minutes; let cool.
**To Toast Cumin Seeds
In a small skillet toast cumin seeds over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until aromatic and golden; let cool.