Rose-Candied Almonds

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Sweet and spicy all at once, these rose water-scented nuts are the perfect partner to a sparkling wine cocktail--and a sun-drenched patio.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a shallow baking pan with foil; butter foil.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan combine sugar, 2 tablespoons water, and the rose water. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in almonds. Reduce heat to medium; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until syrup thickens slightly, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in salt and cumin seeds. Cook 7 to 8 minutes more or until sugar is caramelized and nuts are glazed, stirring frequently. (Caution: Mixture will be very hot.)

  • Spread nuts in a single layer in prepared pan. Sprinkle with rose petals; let cool. Break apart to serve. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.

*To Toast Almonds

Arrange almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in a 350°F oven 5 minutes; let cool.

**To Toast Cumin Seeds

In a small skillet toast cumin seeds over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until aromatic and golden; let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 141 mg sodium. 139 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 82 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 51 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019