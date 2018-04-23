Rose-Candied Almonds

In a medium saucepan combine sugar, 2 tablespoons water, and the rose water. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in almonds. Reduce heat to medium; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until syrup thickens slightly, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in salt and cumin seeds. Cook 7 to 8 minutes more or until sugar is caramelized and nuts are glazed, stirring frequently. (Caution: Mixture will be very hot.)