Root Veggie Salad with Miso-Turmeric Dressing

This easy salad recipe is all about the root veggies: Carrots, turnips, radishes, and beets, to be specific. For a blend of Asian-inspired flavors, serve with a tasty turmeric-miso dressing.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, in a small bowl or screw-top jar combine first six ingredients (through garlic). Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Using a vegetable peeler, cut carrot lengthwise into thin ribbons. In a large bowl combine carrot ribbons and turnip and radish slices. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat. Fold in beet slices. Sprinkle with green onions.

Tip

For easier slicing, use a mandoline to very thinly slice the radishes and beet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; 14 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 258 mg sodium. 323 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5115 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

