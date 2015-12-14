Root Vegetable and Pomegranate Couscous
Fresh orange and mint brighten this winter root vegetable salad.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large heatproof bowl combine the cumin, ginger, cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of the salt and pepper. Add root vegetables and onion. Add oil and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer in two shallow baking pans. Roast, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, stirring once.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in the same large bowl combine boiling water, couscous, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir. Cover tightly with plastic wrap or a lid and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Serve with vegetables. Top with almonds, pomegranate seeds, and herbs. Squeeze orange wedges over.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
492 calories; 17 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 514 mg sodium. 1037 mg potassium; 77 g carbohydrates; 13 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 15579 IU vitamin a; 58 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 107 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 173 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;