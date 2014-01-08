Root Vegetable-Butter Bean Gratin

Try these single-serving vegetable recipe as a light meal on its own or a hearty root vegetable side dish with your favorite entree. This gratin recipe is sprinkled with panko and cheese for a crunchy, delicious topping.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
roast:
30 mins
bake:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly coat six 10-ounce ramekins or custard cups with cooking spray; set aside. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. In the prepared baking pan combine parsnips, carrots, and potatoes. Sprinkle with salt. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, about 30 minutes or just until vegetables are tender and lightly browned.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, tomato paste, vinegar, rosemary, and crushed red pepper. Gently stir in beans. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is slightly thickened. Stir in roasted vegetables.

  • For topping, in a small bowl combine panko, cheese, and pine nuts. Drizzle with melted butter; toss to coat.

  • Spoon about 1 cup of the vegetable mixture into each prepared ramekin. Sprinkle with topping. Remove foil from the 15x10x1-inch baking pan and arrange ramekins in the pan. Bake, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until topping is golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 8mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 11g; protein 9g; vitamin a 5646.1IU; vitamin c 21.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 55.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 1013mg; potassium 961mg; calcium 140mg; iron 2.6mg.
