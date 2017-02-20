Romesco Sauce

This Mediterranean sauce is perfect for dipping roasted cauliflower. It makes a great party treat or appetizer recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine the first ten ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Cover and pulse until combined. With the motor running, add the olive oil through the opening in the lid in a thin steady stream until combined and mixture is finely chopped. Season to taste with salt.

  • Serve with fish, poultry, beef, pork, or vegetables. (Transfer any leftovers to a storage container. Cover and chill up to 1 week. Let stand 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.)

*Tip

To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned, shaking pan once or twice to avoid burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 61 mg sodium. 134 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 389 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

