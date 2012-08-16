Roly-Poly Santas

Rating: 4.02 stars
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 11

A favorite of ours during the holidays, these Santa cookies are simply adorable. Press the balls of dough against each other as you flatten them, so they wont separate after baking.

Roly-Poly Santas

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in milk and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Remove 1 cup of the dough. Tint the remaining dough with red food coloring.

  • For each cookie, shape red dough into one 1-inch ball and five 1/2-inch balls. Shape plain dough into one 3/4-inch ball and four 1/4-inch balls. Place the red 1-inch ball on an ungreased cookie sheet; flatten until 1/2 inch thick. Attach the plain 3/4-inch ball for head; flatten until 1/2 inch thick. Attach four of the red 1/2-inch balls for arms and legs; attach the plain 1/4-inch balls for hands and feet. Shape and attach the remaining red 1/2-inch ball for a hat. Repeat with remaining dough, placing cookies 2 inches apart. Add chocolate pieces for eyes and buttons.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Carefully transfer to a wire rack; cool.

  • Decorate cookies with Snow Frosting as desired. Attach cinnamon candies with small dabs of frosting for noses. Let stand until frosting is set.

To Store:

Place cookies (do not decorate if freezing) in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw and decorate as directed in Step 4.

Nutrition Facts (Roly-Poly Santas)

Per Serving:
431 calories; 24 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 41 mg cholesterol; 138 mg sodium. 39 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 32 g sugar; 3 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Snow Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl beat shortening and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Gradually beat in 1-1/3 cups of the powdered sugar until smooth. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the milk. Gradually beat in the remaining powdered sugar and enough milk to make frosting a piping consistency. Tint frosting as desired with food coloring.

Reviews (6)

ALR8496353DW
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2018
Prepackaged dough wouldn¿t work cause they have way too many ingredients and are very unpredictable in the oven especially if you try to add in other things like food coloring. It is always best to follow a recipe exactly. And this is so simple and basic and uses minimal ingredients. Why willingly use packaged cookie dough with chemicals and preservatives so unhealthy. But this is just one pastry chefs opinion.
Em River
Rating: Unrated
12/14/2014
Could you use prepackaged sugar cookie dough instead of making the dough from scratch
Fran Olson
Rating: Unrated
11/16/2016
I hate frosting cookies - this is so minimal - I love them!!  CUTE!
Tami Mendiola
Rating: Unrated
12/03/2013
would there be a high altitude conversion?
Em River
Rating: Unrated
12/14/2014
Could you make theses using packaged sugar cookie dough
Rosemary Trimpe
Rating: Unrated
11/22/2013
Looks like fun. How many does it make?
