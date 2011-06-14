Icebox Biscuits

What's better than a warm biscuit straight from the oven? Add a little something special to dinner tonight with this traditional recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: James Baigrie

prep:
40 mins
rise:
30 mins
bake:
10 mins
total:
80 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1-1/2 to 2-1/2 dozen biscuits
  • Preheat oven to 450 F. Dissolve the yeast in the warm water, let stand 5 minutes.

  • In bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Whisk to mix well. Using your fingers, quickly work chilled lard into dry ingredients until flour mixture resembles large peas. Stir in dissolved yeast and buttermilk; mix just until well blended.

  • Turn dough onto floured surface; knead six or seven times. Roll out to 1/2-inch thickness. Pierce rolled dough completely through at 1/2-inch intervals with floured dinner fork. Cut out biscuits with 2-1/2-to 3-inch cutter, taking care not to twist cutter, which will seal the sides of the biscuit and inhibit rising.

  • Place biscuits on greased baking sheets, about 1/2-inch apart. Cover with tea towel; let rise 30 to 45 minutes, until almost doubled.

  • Bake in preheated oven 10 to 12 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking, until biscuits are golden brown. Remove from oven. Brush generously with melted butter. Serve hot. Makes about 2-1/2 dozen biscuits.

Dough can be made ahead and stored tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for 3 days in advance. After rolling and cutting the refrigerated dough, you don't have to wait for the biscuits to fully rise before baking, but you should allow them to come to room temperature first.

Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 14mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 28g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 48.6IU; sodium 475mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.6mg.
