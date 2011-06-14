Icebox Biscuits
What's better than a warm biscuit straight from the oven? Add a little something special to dinner tonight with this traditional recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: James Baigrie
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Dough can be made ahead and stored tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for 3 days in advance. After rolling and cutting the refrigerated dough, you don't have to wait for the biscuits to fully rise before baking, but you should allow them to come to room temperature first.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 14mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 28g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 48.6IU; sodium 475mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.6mg.