French Bread
Baguettes are a long, thin version of French bread, providing more crunchy crust per bite. Use this bread in a sandwich or as the base for crostini.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Baguettes:
Prepare as above, except divide dough into 4 portions. Shape into balls. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease 2 baking sheets or 4 baguette pans; sprinkle with cornmeal. Roll each portion of the dough into a 14x5-inch to 16x5-inch rectangle. Roll up, starting from a long side; seal well. Pinch ends and pull slightly to taper. Place seam side down on prepared baking sheets or baguette pans. Continue as directed, except reduce the second baking time to 8 to 10 minutes. Makes 4 baguettes (56 slices).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
85 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 128 mg sodium. 37 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;