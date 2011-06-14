French Bread

Rating: 3.78 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

Baguettes are a long, thin version of French bread, providing more crunchy crust per bite. Use this bread in a sandwich or as the base for crostini.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl stir together 2 cups of the flour, the yeast, and salt. Add the warm water to the flour mixture. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough remaining flour to make a stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (8 to 10 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).

  • Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Cover; let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease a baking sheet. Sprinkle with cornmeal.

  • Roll each portion of the dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Roll up, starting from a long side; seal well. Pinch ends and pull slightly to taper. Place seam side down on prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl stir together egg white and water. Brush some of the egg white mixture over loaves. Let rise until nearly double in size (35 to 45 minutes).

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Using a sharp knife, make 3 or 4 diagonal cuts about 1/4 inch deep across the top of each loaf. Bake for 20 minutes. Brush again with some of the egg white mixture. Continue baking for 15 to 20 minutes more or until bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped. Immediately remove bread from baking sheet. Cool on wire racks. Makes 2 loaves (28 slices).

Baguettes:

Prepare as above, except divide dough into 4 portions. Shape into balls. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease 2 baking sheets or 4 baguette pans; sprinkle with cornmeal. Roll each portion of the dough into a 14x5-inch to 16x5-inch rectangle. Roll up, starting from a long side; seal well. Pinch ends and pull slightly to taper. Place seam side down on prepared baking sheets or baguette pans. Continue as directed, except reduce the second baking time to 8 to 10 minutes. Makes 4 baguettes (56 slices).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 128 mg sodium. 37 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
10/08/2018
The paper is parchment paper used for baking pan lining.
Marin-LIRA
Rating: Unrated
11/04/2014
A nice recipe but people who is in foreign countries don't knos how much is a package active dry yeast for example. Please we need the weight, you can include it in brakets, is simple. Thanks
Sharn Baylis
Rating: Unrated
11/24/2014
Odd question: In this bread photo you have used some brown paper as a prop - I'm looking to buy some of that "butchers" paper here in Australia and can't find it anywhere. Does anyone know where I can get it. I don't mind ordering online overseas. Thanks in advance.
