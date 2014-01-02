Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Mozzarella

Rating: Unrated

Tent the roasted vegetables after cooking to allow the mozzarella to melt without any additional heat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
roast:
20 mins
stand:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper or foil. Snap off and discard woody bases from asparagus. Place asparagus, beans, and onion wedges in prepared pan. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle vegetables with garlic slices, salt, and black pepper.

  • Roast about 20 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, turning once halfway through roasting. Transfer vegetables to a serving platter; immediately top with mozzarella cheese slices.

  • Loosely cover platter with foil; let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese softens. If desired, sprinkle with additional black pepper. Serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Trim and cut vegetables as directed; place in a container and cover. Slice garlic; place in a container and cover. Slice cheese; place in a container and cover. Refrigerate containers for up to 48 hours. To prepare, place vegetables, oil, and garlic on prepared 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 27mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 8g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 9g; sodium 216mg.
