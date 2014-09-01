Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 475°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl combine mushrooms; asparagus, beans, zucchini, and or snap peas; sweet peppers; onions; oil; and salt. Spoon vegetable mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, spreading evenly. Roast for 10 minutes; remove from oven and set aside.
Place flatbreads on two large baking sheets; sprinkle with Pecorino-Romano cheese. Top with roasted vegetables and cherry tomatoes; sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Roast about 5 minutes more or until mozzarella cheese is melted.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
300 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 16 mg cholesterol; 635 mg sodium. 716 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1366 IU vitamin a; 197 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 225 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;