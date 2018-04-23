Roasted Tomato Topper
There are so many different ways to use this fresh tomato topper, we almost can't count them all! Try it on top of hummus, blended into a puree for dipping shrimp, or spooned on top of toasted bread slices with herbed cheese.
Ingredients
Directions
Position one oven rack in upper third of oven. Preheat oven to 400°F.Place tomatoes on a 15x10-inch baking pan. Drizzle tomatoes with 2 to 3 Tbsp. oil; toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
Roast tomatoes 20 to 25 minutes or until tomato skins begin to split and wrinkle.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together vinegar, the remaining 2 Tbsp. olive oil, and garlic. Add olives to tomatoes in pan; toss to combine. Drizzle vinegar mixture over tomato mixture; toss to coat.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
215 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 484 mg sodium. 328 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 945 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 98 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 49 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;