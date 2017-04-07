Roasted Tomato & Artichoke Pasta
Use a sheet pan to roast the vegetables for the "sauce" that tops this vegetarian pasta dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; return to pot. Toss with 1 Tbsp. olive oil.
In a shallow baking pan, toss artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and olives with remaining 3 Tbsp. oil, the herbs, and, if desired, crushed red pepper. Roast 5 to 7 minutes or until tomatoes are sizzling and beginning to burst, stirring once. Transfer mixture to pot with pasta; toss to combine.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
403 calories; 21 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 876 mg sodium. 176 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 635 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 11 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 36 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;