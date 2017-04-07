Roasted Tomato & Artichoke Pasta

Rating: 4.69 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Use a sheet pan to roast the vegetables for the "sauce" that tops this vegetarian pasta dinner recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; return to pot. Toss with 1 Tbsp. olive oil.

  • In a shallow baking pan, toss artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and olives with remaining 3 Tbsp. oil, the herbs, and, if desired, crushed red pepper. Roast 5 to 7 minutes or until tomatoes are sizzling and beginning to burst, stirring once. Transfer mixture to pot with pasta; toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; 21 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 876 mg sodium. 176 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 635 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 11 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 36 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

halfnelson79079
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2017
This takes me back to the days of cooking with my Grandmother. Everything was home grown/made, except the olives. Yummy memories!!! Just make sure to use a really good olive oil and grate your own cheese. I added toasted nuts, hazel or wal are both good!raf
