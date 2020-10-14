Roasted Sweet Potato-Bacon Mac and Cheese

The key to silky-smooth cheese sauce? Buy the cheese in blocks and shred it yourself. During our testing, we found bagged, preshredded cheese doesn't melt as smoothly because of starches that are added to prevent the cheese from sticking together.

By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
roast:
30 mins at 400°
bake:
25 mins at 350°
Servings:
6
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine the first four ingredients (through garlic powder). Season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Spread onto prepared baking sheet. Roast 30 minutes or until tender and browned, stirring once. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

  • Lightly grease a 2 1/2-to 3-qt. baking dish. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boiling. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and return to the warm pot.

  • Meanwhile, in a 3-qt. saucepan melt the 3 Tbsp. butter over medium. Stir in flour. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Add the milk. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Cook and whisk 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Add the Gouda, cheddar, and Jack cheeses, whisking until cheeses melt and sauce is smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the cheese sauce, the roasted sweet potatoes, and the bacon to the cooked pasta. Stir gently to combine. Transfer to prepared dish.

  • Sprinkle Parmesan over pasta mixture in dish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly. If desired, sprinkle with additional crumbled crisp-cooked bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
701 calories; total fat 40g; saturated fat 22g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 13g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 979mg; potassium 568mg; carbohydrates 52g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 32g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 10392IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 127mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 746mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

