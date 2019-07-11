Roasted Strawberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated

An ice cream sauce you roast? Yep. This homemade strawberry sauce gets extra intense fruit flavor from roasting the strawberries.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. On a foil-lined 15x10-inch baking pan toss together 1 lb. fresh sliced strawberries, 1/2 cup honey, and 1 tsp. orange zest. Bake 20 minutes or until cooking liquid thickens and starts to brown at the edges, stirring halfway through.

  • Let cool slightly. Chill, covered, up to 1 week or freeze up to 1 month. Makes about 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium. 35 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 4 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

