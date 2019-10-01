Roasted Squash with Spiced Pistachios

You're roasting the squash anyway, why not roast the seeds at the same time? Alison Roman uses that technique here for double the crunch when paired with pistachios.

By Alison Roman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. If desired, remove seeds from squash. On a rimmed baking sheet toss squash with olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Roast 40 to 50 minutes or until totally tender, golden brown, and caramelized.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan melt butter over medium. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until butter has browned and started to foam, swirling occasionally. Remove from heat. Add pistachios, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, and, if desired, crushed red pepper. Season with flaky sea salt.

  • Spoon yogurt onto a serving platter; arrange squash over. Spoon pistachio mixture over top. Sprinkle with additional flaky sea salt, black pepper, and/or a pinch of crushed red pepper. Serves 4.

Tips

Roast squash, cover loosely, and store up to 4 hours at room temperature then continue with Step 2.

Most winter squash works here, but my favorites are the larger, thick-skinned varieties such as Red Kuri, kabocha, and acorn, because you can eat the skin (and the seeds!). If using something like a butternut or honey nut, slice it into 1-inch-thick slices rather than wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; 34 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 597 mg sodium. 547 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 8 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1103 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 123 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

