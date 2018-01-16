Roasted Salmon and Green Beans
Bake salmon in the oven for evenly cooked, perfectly flaky fish. Citrus and plenty of fresh vegetables and herbs make this the ultimate healthy spring dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Place salmon, skin side down, in a shallow baking pan.Advertisement
-
In a small bowl combine shallot, lemon zest, and salt; stir in olive oil. Spoon about 2 teaspoons mixture over top of each fillet; set remaining mixture aside.
-
Roast salmon 10 to 15 minutes or until fish flakes when tested with a fork. Meanwhile, steam green beans 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Transfer to a platter. Toss with reserved shallot mixture and half the basil; season to taste with salt. Remove skin from salmon and place fillets on green beans. Squeeze lemon over fish; top with remaining basil.