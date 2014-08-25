Roasted Root Vegetable and Wilted Romaine Salad

Roasted beet salads are all the rage, but our colorful variation calls for carrots, turnips and parsnips, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash and peel the beets; cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a 2-quart baking dish. Toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the salt and pepper to taste. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, peel the carrots, turnips, and/or parsnips. Cut carrots and turnips into irregular-shape 1-inch pieces. Cut parsnips into irregular 3/4-inch pieces. Place in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Add shallots. Toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper.

  • Remove foil from dish with beets; stir beets gently. Increase oven temperature to 425°F. Return beets to oven and place pan with shallot mixture alongside beets. Roast both pans, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender.

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, in a screw-top jar combine the 6 tablespoons olive oil, the white wine vinegar, thyme, Dijon-style mustard, honey, garlic, and additional salt and pepper to taste; cover and shake well.

  • To serve, in a large bowl toss the romaine with the dressing to coat. Place on a platter. Top with the hot vegetables. Sprinkle pecans and parsley over all. Serve immediately.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare and store dressing in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To serve, bring dressing to room temperature; shake well before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 179 mg sodium. 434 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13909 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 91 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 46 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

