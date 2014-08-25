Roasted Root Vegetable and Wilted Romaine Salad
Roasted beet salads are all the rage, but our colorful variation calls for carrots, turnips and parsnips, too.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash and peel the beets; cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a 2-quart baking dish. Toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the salt and pepper to taste. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, peel the carrots, turnips, and/or parsnips. Cut carrots and turnips into irregular-shape 1-inch pieces. Cut parsnips into irregular 3/4-inch pieces. Place in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Add shallots. Toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper.
-
Remove foil from dish with beets; stir beets gently. Increase oven temperature to 425°F. Return beets to oven and place pan with shallot mixture alongside beets. Roast both pans, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender.
-
Meanwhile, for dressing, in a screw-top jar combine the 6 tablespoons olive oil, the white wine vinegar, thyme, Dijon-style mustard, honey, garlic, and additional salt and pepper to taste; cover and shake well.
-
To serve, in a large bowl toss the romaine with the dressing to coat. Place on a platter. Top with the hot vegetables. Sprinkle pecans and parsley over all. Serve immediately.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare and store dressing in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To serve, bring dressing to room temperature; shake well before using.